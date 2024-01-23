NNPA 2024 Annual Mid-Winter Conference to Empower Black America

The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA)’s 2024 Mid-Winter Training Conference starts Wednesday, January 24, at the B Ocean Resort and Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) is gearing up for its 2024 Annual Mid-Winter Training Conference, which begins on Wednesday, January 24, at the B Ocean Resort and Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Representing 250 African American-owned newspapers and media companies in the United States, NNPA’s theme for this year’s conference is “Empowering in 2024: The Black Press, The Black Vote, and Black America.”

The four-day interchange promises attendees valuable insights into performance-driven tools and methodologies aimed at expanding and monetizing their businesses. Highlights include workshops, presentations, and discussions featuring prominent figures from various fields.

NNPA Chairman Bobby R. Henry Sr. affirmed, “As the Chairman of our beloved association, hosting the NNPA members — the Black Press of America — in Florida’s Boward County in the city of Fort Lauderdale is a true honor. In these challenging times, the Black Press confronts bigotry and hatred, understanding the need for collective action. The Westside Gazette and the NNPA, through the NNPA’s National Town Hall Meeting aims to reaffirm the historic bond between Blacks and Jews in America, rooted in the shared struggle for civil rights and freedom.”

NNAP Chairman Henry emphasized, “It’s a call to re-engage and strengthen this significant relationship. Remembering we marched together, fought together, and died together for civil rights.”

Main registration for the conference opens at 8 a.m., Wednesday, January 24, 2024. The NNPA will host its board meeting at 11 a.m., and the NNPA Fund will hold its meeting at 2 p.m.

Again, one of the many highlights is the NNPA National Town Hall Meeting: “Reaffirming the Relationship between Blacks and Jews in America.” The NNPA National Town Hall Meeting will convene on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Eastern Time at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center in Fort Lauderdale.

The National Town Hall Meeting will feature distinguished panelists, including NNPA Chair and Westside Gazette Publisher Bobby Henry, NNPA President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., U.S. Congresswoman Deborah Wasserman Schultz, who serves as the ranking member of the Appropriations Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives; U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Cherflius-McCormick, who represents Florida’s 20th District in the U.S. House of Representatives; Jonathan Greenblatt, the National Director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL); and Dr. Marvin Dunn, a renowned psychologist and historian.

On Thursday, January 25, 2024, Carolyn Fox, the managing editor of the Tampa Bay Times, will discuss “Revenue Generating Strategies in the Publishing Digital Age” in a public session. The always-popular fireside chat occurs Thursday at 11:50 a.m. between Chavis and Stephanie Childes, vice president of Diageo. It will explore “Harnessing the power of community, the Black Press, and inclusive corporations.”

At 12:45 p.m., Pfizer Rare Disease plans to conduct a lunch talk on “Sickle Cell and ATTR-CM.” Freshman U.S. Congressman Maxwell Frost has been invited to give the keynote address, “The Black and Brown Vote,” at 1:15 p.m.

Another highlight on Thursday is expected to be a 2:30 p.m. session featuring Google News Initiative experts, titled “The Power of Audience to Generate Revenue.”

Highlights for Friday, January 25, 2024, include a Hyundai-sponsored breakfast at 8:30 a.m. which promises to provide informational speeches, a film presentation, and a panel discussion.

Later on Friday, a Millennial Panel on “Digital Creative Storytelling” will include Lafayette Barnes, Micha Greene, DaNiesha Bell, and Ashleigh Fields. Niele Anderson, the founder, and CEO of PLB Media Inc., will host a workshop at 11:20 a.m., discussing the importance of being relevant and profitable in a digital world and riding the 2024 election revenue wave.

The PGA TOUR will demonstrate its commitment to education by providing two $5,000 scholarships for HBCU students Jasmine Ball and Victoria Gisel Montanet.

The elegant black-tie affair, the NNPA 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award Gala, will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening of January 25, 2024, at B Ocean Resort and Hotel, Promenade A & B & C. The conference adjourns on Saturday, January 26, 2024 with a continental breakfast and a NNPA publisher’s think tank. Dr. Benjamin Chavis stated, “On behalf of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, we are elated and so very much pleased to present the NNPA 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award to Carol and John Zippert, the distinguished co-publishers of the Green County Democrat newspaper in Eutaw, Alabama. Carol and John are longtime freedom-fighting publishers for civil rights, justice, equality and freedom.”

NNPA’s 2024 Mid-Winter Training Conference is made possible through the support of its sponsors and partners, each playing a crucial role in fostering empowerment and growth within the Black press and community. The sponsors include:

Diageo: A global leader in beverage alcohol, Diageo is known for its wide range of spirits and beers, committed to promoting responsible drinking and supporting communities.

Hyundai: The automotive giant, Hyundai, is dedicated to innovation and sustainability, consistently contributing to technological advancements in the automotive industry.

Comcast: A leading telecommunications conglomerate, Comcast provides a range of services including cable television, internet, and telephone, shaping the landscape of digital connectivity.

AARP: A non-profit organization advocating for the well-being of older adults, AARP focuses on issues such as healthcare, employment, and retirement planning.

The American Petroleum Institute (API): Representing the oil and natural gas industry, API plays a pivotal role in setting standards and promoting safe and sustainable practices.

Volkswagen: A renowned automotive manufacturer, Volkswagen is recognized for its commitment to quality, innovation, and environmental responsibility.

Rebuild Local News: This initiative is dedicated to supporting and revitalizing local journalism, recognizing its crucial role in informing and engaging communities.

Wells Fargo: A major financial services company, Wells Fargo is committed to providing banking, investment, and mortgage services, contributing to financial stability.

Nissan: As a leading automobile manufacturer, Nissan is synonymous with innovation, quality, and sustainability in the automotive industry.

NNPA Partners

NNPA’s partnerships play a key role in advancing its mission. Partners include :

Reynolds:

Reynolds is a prominent American company known for contributing to the tobacco and packaging industries. While they are historically recognized for their tobacco-related products, the company has diversified its portfolio and is engaged in various business sectors. It has a substantial presence in the packaging industry, offering innovative solutions and products.

Pfizer:

Pfizer is a leading global pharmaceutical company widely recognized for its contributions to healthcare and the development of innovative medicines. With a focus on research and development, Pfizer has played a crucial role in addressing various health challenges, from infectious diseases to chronic conditions. The company is committed to advancing medical science and improving health outcomes worldwide.

NNPA Media Partner, Google News Initiative:

The Google News Initiative (GNI) is an effort by Google to collaborate with the news industry and support the future of journalism. GNI aims to strengthen quality journalism, empower news organizations through technology, and foster a sustainable ecosystem. It provides tools and resources for journalists, publishers, and newsrooms to adapt to the evolving digital landscape.

General Motors:

General Motors (GM) is a major American automotive company with a rich history in the automobile industry. GM has been a key player in shaping the automotive landscape, known for iconic brands such as Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC. The company is committed to innovation, producing a wide range of vehicles that include electric and autonomous options, contributing to the advancement of the automotive industry.