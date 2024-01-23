Superb Woman: Dr. DeAndrea Fleming

Dr. DeAndrea Fleming

Dr. DeAndrea Fleming is the Board President for the DeSoto ISD. She previously served as the 2018-2019 Regional Vice President of the Texas Caucus of Black School Board Members and is an active member of NABSE (National Association of Black School Educators), TABSE (Texas Association of Black School Educators), and SWABSE (Southwest Dallas County Alliance of Black School Educators) where she serves as the Immediate Past-President after having held Executive Board roles as President, President-Elect, and Parliamentarian. A proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Dr. Fleming holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing with a minor in African American Studies; a master’s degree in Training and Development, Divinity and dual Master of Education Degrees in Education Administration and Education Technology. Dr. Fleming recently completed a Ph.D. in Christian Leadership with a specialization in Clinical Christian Counseling.