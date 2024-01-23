Superb Woman: Dr. DeAndrea Fleming

Dr. DeAndrea Fleming is the Board President for the DeSoto ISD. She previously served as the 2018-2019 Regional Vice President of the Texas Caucus of Black School Board Members and is an active member of NABSE (National Association of Black School Educators), TABSE (Texas Association of Black School Educators), and SWABSE (Southwest Dallas County Alliance of Black School Educators) where she serves as the Immediate Past-President after having held Executive Board roles as President, President-Elect, and Parliamentarian. A proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Dr. Fleming holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing with a minor in African American Studies; a master’s degree in Training and Development, Divinity and dual Master of Education Degrees in Education Administration and Education Technology. Dr. Fleming recently completed a Ph.D. in Christian Leadership with a specialization in Clinical Christian Counseling.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Christian Ross is experienced in residential and commercial real estate sales and development. She is “Your Global Real Estate Advisor.” A graduate of Clark...
Superb Woman
N. Liberty White is the epitome of all that is noble, loving, and supportive. A product of the DFW/Association of Black Journalists Urban Journalism...
Superb Woman
April Young hails from San Antonio, TX and attended Judson Senior High School. She went on to graduate from Texas A&M University and then...
Superb Woman
Charmaine Byers is a family girl but more than her family loves this spiritually grounded and motivating Diva. She is loved by co-workers, friends and...