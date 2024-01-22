BIG MAMA SAID: The Main Thing Is to Keep the Main Thing the Main Thing

By Terry Allen

In the tapestry of life, our elders weave threads of wisdom that stand the test of time. One such elder was my very own Lucille “Big Mama” Allen, whose teachings echo through the corridors of history and resonate profoundly in our present struggles. Grounded in religious and spiritual tenets, Big Mama’s mantra, “Every person behaves according to the mold or manner that it gives itself to,” serves as a poignant reminder of the profound impact our choices can have on our lives.

“The Main Thing Is to Keep the Main Thing the Main Thing” – a phrase that wafted through our childhood, only to reveal its profound truth as we faced the adversities of racial and COVID-19 pandemics. Big Mama’s timeless wisdom beckons us to introspect, to recognize that our actions shape our destinies. In this era of uncertainty, her teachings resurface, guiding us like a beacon of hope.

Delving into history, we unearth the rich tapestry of our African ancestors, who were the torchbearers of knowledge long before the Greeks. The great Cushite Empire, an African civilization predating Greece, illuminates a time when we held dominion, knowledge, and a sense of responsibility. Big Mama’s words bridge the gap between our past glory and our present struggles, urging us to uphold the Main Thing legacy of our ancestors.

God, as conveyed by Big Mama, implores us to accept our main thing obligations and to seamlessly transition from one task to another. This GOD-DRIVEN Bog Mama touched advice & counsel underscores the necessity of prioritizing what truly matters, embodying the essence of “The Main Thing Is to Keep the Main Thing the Main Thing.”

As we step into 2024, let us craft Main Thing resolutions that mirror Big Mama’s wisdoms:

Prioritize Purpose Over Distractions- Focus on endeavors that align with your core values and contribute positively to your life’s journey.

Embrace Resilience in Adversity:** In the face of challenges, channel inner strength to overcome obstacles, staying true to your main objectives.

Cultivate Continuous Growth:** Just as one task concludes, embark on the next, embracing a journey of perpetual learning and self-improvement.

Nurture Community and Connection:** Strengthen bonds with those who uplift and support, recognizing the importance of collective well-being.

Promote Knowledge and Cultural Heritage:** Commit to learning and preserving the rich tapestry of your heritage, echoing the legacy of our ancestors.

In honoring Big Mama’s legacy, may we find strength, purpose, and resilience in the pursuit of our main things, ensuring that “The Main Thing Is to Keep the Main Thing the Main Thing.”.What is your main thing in 2024? Email me at TerryAllenpr@gmail.com

Terry Allen is an NABJ award-winning Journalist, DEI expert, PR professional and founder of the charity – Vice President at FocusPR, Founder of City Men Cook and Dallas Chapter President of NBPRS.org