DAVID LEE RICE (June 12, 1968 – January 11, 2024)

David Lee Rice

David Lee Rice, a beloved father, nephew, and uncle, passed away unexpectedly in his hometown of Dallas, Texas. He was a man of great compassion, strength, and unwavering love for his family. David’s sudden departure has left a void in the lives of all who knew him.

Born on June 12, 1968, in Dallas, Texas, David was the son of proud parents who instilled in him the values of kindness and perseverance. Growing up in this vibrant city, he developed a deep appreciation for its culture and community. Throughout his life, David remained connected to the place he called home.

David was a dedicated father who cherished his three beautiful daughters: Shavina Garrett, Teronika Rice, and Jasmine Rice. He nurtured their dreams and inspired them to reach for the stars. David’s unwavering support and encouragement will forever be etched in their hearts.

In addition to his role as a loving father, David shared a special bond with his nephew Fredrick Rice and niece Lakeisha Rice. He served as both a mentor and confidant to them. His guidance helped shape their character and propelled them towards success. They will carry his memory with them as they take on life’s challenges.

David Lee Rice had an indomitable spirit that shone through in every situation he encountered. His dedication to his family extended beyond blood ties; he embraced everyone with open arms and treated friends like family. The impact he made on those around him is immeasurable.

ADVERTISEMENT

To celebrate David’s remarkable life, memorial services will be held at the Golden Gate Funeral Home-Dallas on January 21st and 22nd. The viewing will take place on January 21st from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at 4155 S R. L. Thornton Fwy, Dallas, TX 75224. A prayer service will be held the same day from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM. On January 22nd, the funeral service will commence at 1:00 PM.

David Lee Rice was a pillar of strength in his community, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. While we mourn the loss of a remarkable man, let us remember the joy he brought into our lives and the wonderful memories we shared with him. In our hearts, he will forever remain a beacon of love and light.

Please join us in celebrating David’s life by sharing your stories and memories during this difficult time.