Superb Woman: Christian Ross

Christian Ross

Christian Ross is experienced in residential and commercial real estate sales and development. She is “Your Global Real Estate Advisor.” A graduate of Clark Atlanta University, where she majored in Mass Media Arts, Political Science and was involved with Lambda Pi Eta Honor Society, The Panther Newspaper, P.R.S.S.A., and served as president of Pfieffer Hall and the National Communication Association. She is the Chief Happiness Officer at Happy Talks. An Associate Broker at Engle & Volkers Atlanta, she has worked for Keller Williams She-EO Inc, Redmond Law LLC, Aficionados Cigar Lounge, New Day Financial and MARTA. A highly sought after media personality who has been featured in Forbes, Cheddar News, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Simply Buckhead; heard on NPR; seen on CBS-46 and 11Alive’s Atlanta & Company, as well as episodes of HGTV’s House Hunters.