Anthony DePaul Williams Jr

Anthony DePaul Williams Jr., affectionately known as Ant passed away peacefully on January 5, 2024, at Medical City Dallas. Born on November 30, 2003, in Mesquite, Texas, he lived a full and vibrant life that touched the hearts of many.

Ant will be fondly remembered by his family and friends during a Funeral Service on January 20, 2024. The service will be held at Greater St. James Baptist Church on 1835 Sutter St in Dallas. Starting at 11:00 AM, loved ones will gather to pay their respects to a remarkable individual who left an indelible mark on their lives. The service will conclude promptly at 12:00 PM.

Throughout his years, Ant brought joy and laughter to those around him with his infectious smile and warm personality. He had a zest for life that was unmatched and a gift for making everyone feel special. Ant’s positive energy was contagious, and his compassionate nature uplifted even the heaviest of hearts.

In his spare time, Ant had an unwavering passion for music – an art form that resonated deeply within him. He possessed a remarkable talent for playing the guitar and often entertained friends and family with captivating melodies. His music touched souls and created lasting memories that will forever be cherished.

Ant also had an insatiable curiosity about the world around him. He loved exploring new places, meeting new people, and expanding his horizons. His adventurous spirit led him on countless journeys filled with unforgettable experiences that broadened his perspective on life.

While Anthony’s departure has left an unfillable void in our lives, we find solace in the memories we shared with him. His infectious laughter continues to echo through our hearts, reminding us of the countless moments of happiness he bestowed upon us.

He is survived by his loving family TERESA SMITH, ANTHONY WILLIAMS SR. AND SIBLINGS LAVIINCIA LAW, KENYA WILLIAMS, UNIQUE WILLIAMS, TRAYVIONE WILLIAMS AND HIS LOVING SON JAKAIRI WILLIAMS who will continue to hold him close in their hearts

Today, as we bid farewell to Anthony DePaul Williams Jr., let us remember him not with tears of sadness, but with smiles of gratitude for the beautiful soul he was. May his spirit live on in our hearts forever, serving as a constant reminder to live life with the same vibrancy, love, and zest that he carried throughout his all-too-brief journey.

In honor of Ant’s memory, the family kindly requests that donations be made to GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME in lieu of flowers. This will ensure that his legacy endures while positively impacting the lives of others, just as Anthony did during his time with us.

Anthony Depaul Williams Jr., you will forever remain in our hearts. Your spirit will continue to guide us as we navigate this world without your physical presence. Rest in eternal peace, dear friend. You will never be forgotten.

