Superb Woman: N. Liberty White

N. Liberty White

N. Liberty White is the epitome of all that is noble, loving, and supportive. A product of the DFW/Association of Black Journalists Urban Journalism Workshop and known as an NABJ Baby; she is a consummate professional and super talented. She helps B2B + Marketing leaders utilize AI and content to tell their stories, create impact, and grow. Liberty attended the University of Toronto and she is a trainer, speaker, and moderator; as well as a STEAM Advocate. In her you have a born leader but also a wonderful team player. She is the Executive Producer and brains behind Chozen Media and Chozen Media Kids; Executive Director of ATL WEBFEST; Founder of CHOZEN AWARDS; Instructor at The Creative Circus; Multi-media Specialist for GA Department of Economic Development; Web Director for Rolling Out and Graphic Designer for the Business Assistance Center-Dallas.