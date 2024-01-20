American Legion Post 511 Places Wreaths at Honey Spring Cemetary

President Kimberly Wheeler of the Unit Auxiliary 511 places a wreath and an American flag on the gravesite of a Veteran.

Recently, the DFW American Legion Post 511 and the 19th of June Committee joined two million volunteers who placed Christmas wreaths on the gravesites of fallen soldiers.

The veterans and their unit auxiliaries celebrated “National Wreath Across America Day” with loved ones at 4,000 participating locations in all 50 states, at sea, and abroad.

American Legion Post 511, which is comprised of mostly African Americans, chose as their designated location, the Honey Springs Cemetery, where hundreds of former slaves and their descendants rest in honored glory.

“Regardless of whether the slaves are called veterans, they fought nonetheless against oppression and mostly in the Civil War,” said Dallas resident Michael Gipson, Sons of American Legion Post 511 Sargent at Arms.

Gipson started recognizing the cemetery in 2021 by placing American Flags on graves on Memorial Day with co-sponsor Sandra Crenshaw, Secretary of the 19th of June Committee. Crenshaw, a history buff, affirmed “that Black cemeteries are often neglected. Honey Springs Cemetery, which is hidden behind the Overton Rd Apartments in Oak Cliff, has been vandalized for many years, destroying the headstones and markers of our ancestors.”

Pic Left to Right: Post 511 Commander Richard Batiste, Unit Auxiliary 511 and family: Janie Inglehart, Jasmine Cordoso, Beverly McCray Michael Gipson, Sons of American Legion, Sandra Crenshaw, co-sponsor, Unit Auxiliary and family Lyanna Cordoso, Deborah Jones, Dorothy McClure, and Jimmy Demus, Sons of American Legion.

At least three of the deceased are veterans. Two veterans of World War I are buried at this cemetery with headstones furnished by the government.

Ralph Curry was a private with the 165th Depot Brigade. Louie Wright’s headstone reads: “Texas Private with the 165th Depot Brigade.”

Richard Batiste, Commander of Post 511, hopes to participate in an “Adopt a Cemetery” program with the City of Dallas Park Department. “The American Legion can request that the Veteran Administration (VA) replace the missing headstones and markers of the veterans,” said Jimmy Demus, also a member of Son of American Legion Post 511.

Kimberly Wheeler, Unit Auxiliary 511 President said, “This is only our second anniversary honoring our ancestors. We now know the location, mapped out the entire cemetery, found unmarked gravesites, and located loved ones. We’re ready to go for a bigger ceremony in 2024.”

