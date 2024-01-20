Connect with us

NCT Deltas Celebrate Dr. King’s Legacy

Published

The North Central Texas Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, under the leadership of President Jennifer Clark, and Social Action Committee Chairs Emelda Anderson and Danielle Crawford, held its inaugural Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Brunch. The keynote speaker was civil rights attorney Daryl Washington who addressed the topic: “How do we shift to resolving issues facing our community?”

Held at the Grand Hall at NRH Centre in North Richland Hills, TX on the Sorority’s Founders Day; in addition to a very informative discussion on issues of justice and injustice, Atty. Washington challenged attendees to be more involved in many ways, including voting and serving on juries.

The Chapter will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of its Chartering in April. The Chapter’s service areas include Bedford, Blue Mound, Colleyville, Euless, Grapevine, Haltom City, Haslet, Hurst, Justin, Keller, Lake Worth, North Richland Hills, Roanoke, Saginaw, Southlake, and Watauga.

