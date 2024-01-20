A First for the Culture: TwoGether Land festival brings excitement to Dallas

By Eva D. Coleman

Lifestyle & Culture Editor

Eva D. Coleman with Shirley Walker King

We gathered at the Foundation Room on Jan. 18, 2024 to learn about the foundation of something big that’s headed our way. Excitement is building for TwoGether Land Music and Art Festival coming to Fair Park in Dallas on Memorial Day Weekend.

Eva D. Coleman with PR and Media greats Neil Foote and Oscar Joyner

TwoGether Land is the sister-festival to the wildly popular ONE MusicFest in Atlanta. ONE MusicFest Founder/CEO J. Carter is delivering this concept in what he considers an untapped region that’s long been ready for an event of this magnitude.

During the kickoff event, Carter stressed that the success will be generated by us, working TwoGether.

Tickets are available now at twogetherland.com

Eva D. Coleman with NBC 5s Vince Sims

Eva D. Coleman with music producer Mike E.D. Williams

DJ She Real spins at TwoGether Land kickoff event

Crowd gathered at the Foundation Room Dallas to learn about TwoGether Land festival