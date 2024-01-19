Celebrating a KING

Commissioner John Wiley Price and Dr. Frederick Haynes (r) with scholarship recipients.

Willis Johnson

JBJ Management was proud to be the first African American firm to be the title sponsor of the Dallas MLK Gala with Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III as keynote speaker and the Trailblazer Award to Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price. Scholarships were also presented to students and Willis Johnson of JBJ Management was on hand with remarks.