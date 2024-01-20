Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Askanya Chocolates

Published

Askanya Chocolates

Askanya Chocolates is founded by Corinne a Proud Haitian. Askanya Chocolates offers gourmet chocolates made with natural ingredients sourced directly from Haitian farmers and handcrafted in Haiti by women. These carefully selected bars range from our finely textured milk chocolate to premium dark chocolate. The varieties of cacao are distinguished by their unique tastes. Shop for these gourmet chocolates by visiting the website.

https://askanyachocolates.com/ email: info@askanya.ht 1-347-756-0171 (USA)

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Helaz Beauty Helaz Beauty

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Helaz Beauty

Helaz Beauty was created by Helen Hadush. Helen has always had a passion and commitment to making a difference and creating great things by...

2 days ago
Simply Scents Candle Co. Simply Scents Candle Co.

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Simply Scents Candle Co.

Meet Houston-native,Shanquita Greggs owner of Simply Scents Candle Co. by making her candles inher grandmother’s kitchen and selling them out of the trunk of hercar. Simply Scents Candle Company has...

3 days ago
New Vision Shotz New Vision Shotz

Spotlight Story

Black Business: New Vision Shotz

New Vision Shotz is a videography company. They believe that every story is worth telling, and every project is worth showcasing through the power...

4 days ago
TRPT MEAL PREP TRPT MEAL PREP

Spotlight Story

Black Business: TRPT MEAL PREP

By Amamda Moore Meet Amanda Moore the owner of TRPT MEAL PREP. She has been in business for 2 1/2 years preparing healthy meals....

5 days ago
Advertisement