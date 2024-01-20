Black Business: Askanya Chocolates

Askanya Chocolates is founded by Corinne a Proud Haitian. Askanya Chocolates offers gourmet chocolates made with natural ingredients sourced directly from Haitian farmers and handcrafted in Haiti by women. These carefully selected bars range from our finely textured milk chocolate to premium dark chocolate. The varieties of cacao are distinguished by their unique tastes. Shop for these gourmet chocolates by visiting the website.

