Superb Woman: April Young

April Young

April Young hails from San Antonio, TX and attended Judson Senior High School. She went on to graduate from Texas A&M University and then pursued her Masters Degree in Reading, Language and Literacy at Georgia State University. She is a former media relations coordinator at Greater Houston Partnership and taught language arts at Cy Fair ISD. She also taught at Gwinnett County Public Schools in Atlanta, Ga., and now at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD in Houston TX. A proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, April is smart, beautiful talented and the type of educator you want around your children, This Aggie loves to travel and is a joy to be around.