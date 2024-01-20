Superb Woman: April Young

April Young hails from San Antonio, TX and attended Judson Senior High School. She went on to graduate from Texas A&M University and then pursued her Masters Degree in Reading, Language and Literacy at Georgia State University. She is a former media relations coordinator at Greater Houston Partnership and taught language arts at Cy Fair ISD. She also taught at Gwinnett County Public Schools in Atlanta, Ga., and now at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD in Houston TX. A proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, April is smart, beautiful talented and the type of educator you want around your children, This Aggie loves to travel and is a joy to be around.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Charmaine Byers is a family girl but more than her family loves this spiritually grounded and motivating Diva. She is loved by co-workers, friends and...
Superb Woman
Kirisma Evans developed a passionate love for gospel music at the age of five. She made her 1st live appearance on The Word Network’s...
Style & Fashion
Pastor Misty Ellis, is a native and resident of Dallas, Texas. She currently serves as an active member of the Deliverance Outreach Prayer Center...
Superb Woman
Pastor Ellyn Neal Favors of Praise Fellowship Church in Wilmer hails from Newellton, LA., and graduated from Newellton High School. A proud Jaguar from...