Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Charmaine Byers

charmaine byers

Charmaine Byers is a family girl but more than her family loves this spiritually grounded and motivating Diva.  She is loved by co-workers, friends and family!  She is from Greenville TX and is a Branch Manager – Garland/Richardson at Coldwell Banker Apex, Realtors and REALTOR®; Licensed at Coldwell Banker Apex, Realtors. She’s also a business coach and entrepreneur.  Charmaine, affectionately known as “Char”, is known for being a team player, highly organized and self motivated.  

Dedicated and focused she has been attending classes at Collin College in Business Administration and Management, and the University of North Texas in Human Resources Management and Services.  Previously she has worked as a Human Resources Generalist at Regus, a Senior Generalist/Talen Acquisition at Hudson Advisors L.P., and an Account Executive at Parker Layne Staffing LLC.

