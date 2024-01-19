MLK and BLACK HISTORY CELEBRATION AT BOOK SIGNING -DOCUMENTARY

As we celebrate Black History Month and the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., Verna Thomas-Melton is honoring the achievements of community leaders who have played a significant role in Black history in Dallas, Texas. Verna was a founding contributor and played a crucial role in creating the first bronze statue of Martin Luther King in Dallas.

Verna Thomas-Melton is organizing her first book signing and documentary filming event in Dallas. The event will be attended by Dallas leaders and public officials. It will showcase her book “My Power in Three,” which narrates her authentic spiritual autobiography. The event will take place on Saturday, January 20th, 2023 from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at the Freedom Missionary Baptist Church located at 3715 Southwestmoreland in Dallas, TX.

Verna is a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and community advocate from Fort Worth and currently resides in Garland, Dallas County. She is renowned as the founder and director of Verna’s H.E.L.P. Foundation. Verna is an avid writer who shares her experiences as a black woman and brings to light the often-overlooked aspects of identity such as race and class. She stresses the importance of recognizing these aspects while discussing how individuals identify themselves and how others perceive and treat them in society.

Verna has documented her 43 years of experience and accomplishments in transforming the state of Texas and the DISD special education program. In 1975-81, she received help from the late Judy Lott, Francisco “Poncho” Medrano, Dr. Edward, Ray Mason, Olga Mae Raborn, Elsie Faye Higgins, J B Jackson, Judge John Whittington, Judge Frank Hernandez, and Attorney John Jordan. In 1981-83, she worked with Assistant Director Albert Lipscomb and Advisory Board Members, including the late Attorney Shirley Levin, MT “Buddy” Minyards, Judge L A Bedford, Judge Cleo Steele, Carolyn and Starke Taylor, Jack Evans, Annette Strauss, Robert Folsom, and Fred Meyer. Together, they implemented the first North Texas Food Bank, Dallas’ first homeless shelter for women and children, which is today; the Austin Street Shelter, and The Annette G. Strauss Family Gateway Center.

In 1985, she revived Dallas Juneteenth by organizing the Black on Black Love campaign, which brought together 20,000 people at Kiest Park. In 2014, she was the first to advocate for the State of Texas TEA and Governor Abbott for the need for clear totes for school stadium activities and clear backpacks for safer schools.

The book “My Power in Three” is available on Amazon, in both Kindle and hardback editions. Kindle Edition-Amazon B0CS1GSW6M.