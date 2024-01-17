Connect with us

Annie Delois Lee

Annie Delois Lee, beloved and cherished by her family and friends, passed away on January 4, 2024, at the age of 77. She was born on July 27, 1946, in Marshall, Texas.

Annie’s life will be celebrated through a series of services held in honor of her memory. The first service, a visitation, will take place at the Golden Gate Funeral Home and A Crematory in Dallas, Texas on January 17, 2024. The visitation will commence at 1:00 PM and conclude at 7:00 PM.

Following the visitation, a wake service will be held at the same location; (7:15 PM – 8:15 PM).

On January 18, 2024, friends and loved ones are invited to attend a Celebration of Life ceremony to pay tribute to Annie’s remarkable journey. The ceremony will be conducted at the Jordan Missionary Baptist Church in Lancaster, Texas. It will commence at 11:00 AM and conclude at noon.

The final event honoring Annie’s life will be her burial. This sacred ritual will be held in the serene grounds of Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery on January 18, 2024. The burial service will commence at 2:30 PM.

Annie Delois Lee brought joy to the lives she touched; her warm personality and infectious smile were capable of brightening even the darkest days. Annie had a profound love for her family and treasured every moment spent with them. She was known for her caring nature, always putting others before herself.

Annie had an unwavering faith that served as a guiding light throughout her life. Her devotion to her beliefs was evident in everything she did. 

Annie Delois Lee will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her legacy will live on through the memories shared, and the profound impact she made on countless lives. During this time of mourning, may we find peace in the knowledge that Annie’s compassionate spirit will continue to guide us.

