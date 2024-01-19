Black Business: Helaz Beauty

Connect with us

Helaz Beauty was created by Helen Hadush. Helen has always had a passion and commitment to making a difference and creating great things by solving problems. The Helaz Beauty products are the perfect choice for those looking to celebrate a love-filled Valentine’s Day. These cosmetics are cruelty-free and vegan, ensuring a guilt-free beauty routine. Visit the website to shop and get updates by joining the VIP list for exclusive offers and giveaways.

https://helazbeauty.com/ email helen@helazbeauty.com

