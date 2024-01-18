Tennessee State defensive linemen Terrell Allen named Buck Buchanan Award winner

Photo: Tennessee State Athletics

BY HBCU SPORTS

Having already been named to seven different All-American teams and earning four different Defensive Player of the Year Awards, Terrell Allen garnished his biggest postseason award on Saturday night as he was named the 2023 Buck Buchanan Award winner.

Allen, who was named the Big South-OVC Defensive Player of the Year, led the FCS in sacks (14.5), sack yardage (123), tackles for loss (28), and tackle yardage for loss (149) during the regular season.

The Little Rock native finished the season with 65 tackles (44 solo, 21 assists), forcing five fumbles and logging 10 QB hurries. He had a four-game span of finishing with 4.0+ TFLs and set a TSU record with 6.5 against Lindenwood while recording 10 tackles and 4.5 sacks in the contest. His 28.0 TFLs is a new TSU single-season record.

🗣️ Hear from the 2023 Buck Buchanan Award winner himself



5️⃣th HBCU player to win award ✅

3️⃣rd @OVCSports Player ✅



And also……𝙃𝙚’𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚 😈#RoarCity x #GUTS pic.twitter.com/oyZntmE2l1 ADVERTISEMENT — Tennessee State Football (@TSUTigersFB) January 7, 2024

The second-year Tigers has played in 21 games for TSU after transferring in from Austin Peay. Allen has recorded 101 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, and 19 sacks. He has 152 career stops, 62 tackles for loss, and 24 sacks.

Allen becomes the fifth HBCU player to win the award and the third Ohio Valley Conference player.

The Buchanan Award, first presented in 1995 and in its 29th season, is named for legendary defensive lineman Junious “Buck” Buchanan, who starred at Grambling State as part of his Hall of Fame career.

Courtesy: Tennessee State Athletics

