MY TRUTH: THE REMIX

Tramond Smith “Not your Granny’s Pound Cake” came in second place.

I am excited about the Healthy Living Expo 2024 – REMIX!

Initially, we were all geared up for Dr. Martin Luther King Day on January 15, 2024. There would be the parade and then where the parade ended, we’d have an over-flow crowd at the Realizing the Dream Healthy Living Expo at the African American Museum in Fair Park.

Well, the weather fore-casts, that we had been following for 11 months, suddenly changed and snow was on the horizon.

We understand the weather significantly impacted plans for many and we opted to continue with the program because some could not be rescheduled. Also, we know the Texas weather can be “different!”

So, we checked with the facility and received full support from Dr. Harry Robinson and his team to come back on Saturday, January 20, 2024, with the parade, which had been postponed. We shared this information with the vendors on Monday and they all agreed to return on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

We held the originally scheduled event and of course, we had cancellations from vendors, performers, volunteers and even some entering the cake contest.

We put on a smile and kept it moving, after all, even on days when inclement weather is not an issue, anything can happen to throw a monkey wrench in your plans.

We weren’t going to mope around we just tried to ensure that everyone had the best experience possible!

While we did not meet our mark in terms of securing the needed blood donations, we are still urging everyone to contact the American Red Cross and DONATE! Highlights of the event had to be a stellar performance by the talented Reuben Lael. Diane Evans and Ozell Graham kept everyone hyped as they masterfully hanlded the microphoen; Dr. Marvin Dulaney, Michael Simons, and Dr. Robert Edison from the Museum provided excellent service and The Fibroid Institute provided DONUTS for everyone!

NOW ABOUT THAT PROUD CAKE CONTEST: It was a spirited contest. Thanks to the Judges – Sanko Piroleau, Dr. Susan Slonim, and Ayanna Smith – for their diligent attention to the process!

ADVERTISEMENT

First Place – Angela Davis-Henry – “Sweet Potato Pound Cake”

Second Place – Thamond Smith – “Not Your Granny’s Pound Cake”

Third Place – Sharon Curry-Phillips of Sunshine’s Bake Goods – “Cream Cheese Pound Cake”

Now, about this REMIX: We’re back at the museum on Saturday. We owe it to our community!

When people ask why we do this, the answer is simple. While it is a federal holiday and may have the day off; unfortunately the many societal ills that contribute to the erosion of our communities and our way of life continue to exist. We woke up from the holiday and are even more devastated because, like a virus, those ills continue to grow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Someone has to be working to deal with the mental, physical, social, financial, spiritual, and educational growth and development of our families, our communities, our states, our country, and our world.

So we deal with all of those issues and we also have a little fun.

We will have entertainment from Virlinda Stanton (you may have seen her in the off-Broadway “The Color Purple”), there will be panels, a cooking demonstration from Chef Cassondra, KARAOKE led by Dareia Jacobs, DNA test giveaways, and more (see flier).

There’s still availability for vendors, so give us a call!

ADVERTISEMENT