Richard Charles Pinkney III

Richard Charles Pinkney III, beloved son, brother, father, uncle, and friend, passed away on January 3, 2024. His departure has left a void in the hearts of all those who had the privilege of knowing him. Richard was born on January 20, 1994, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Richard’s educational journey led him to graduate from North Texas Job Corps as a Certified Nursing Assistant. His dedication to helping others and his compassionate nature made him exceptional.

Richard’s impact reached far beyond his professional life. He possessed a magnetic personality that drew people towards him effortlessly. Known for his infectious laughter and captivating smile, he had an enchanting ability to make everyone around him feel special. Countless friends and family members can attest to the warmth and love he exuded in every interaction.

Richard held an unwavering loyalty towards those he cared for. He was always there for them through thick and thin, providing unwavering support. His innate ability to bring joy into people’s lives was evident in his relentless efforts to make others laugh. Richard had both a genuine talent for humor and a remarkable willingness to go above and beyond to put a smile on someone’s face.

Family meant the world to Richard. He cherished every moment spent with his loved ones and created lasting memories that will be treasured forever. Richard’s bond with his daughter Royalty was unfathomable; he adored her deeply and remained a constant source of love and guidance throughout her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to being a remarkable father, Richard also had strong connections with his mother Kyuana Sims and his siblings Gabriele King, Diamond Davis, Thurman Williams IV, Joshua Williams, Joshua Pinkney, along with his predeceased niece Abigail McDowell – whom he held close to his heart.

Richard’s hobbies reflected his zest for life. Shopping gave him joy, and he possessed an innate talent for finding the perfect items to add to his collection of shoes. He took pride in dressing up, always embracing his unique style and leaving a lasting impression on those around him.

Richard leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter that will continue to shine brightly through those he held dear. He is survived by his daughter Royalty Pinkney, his mother Kyuana Sims, his grandmother; Ameenah Nu’man, his siblings; Gabriele King, Diamond Davis (Simon Davis II), Thurman Williams IV, Joshua Williams, Joshua Pinkney, aunts; Elicia Mitchell, Intisar Bataineh, uncles; Robert Washington, Safwat Nu’man, nieces; MaryJane Mcdowell, Sapphire Davis, and nephews; Christopher King, Silas Davis, Ta’kyrin Williams, Ty’mir Williams. Each one of them will forever cherish the memories they shared with him.

In this difficult time of grief and loss, it is important for us to remember Richard Charles Pinkney III not with tears but with smiles for all the happiness he brought into our lives. May he rest in eternal peace, knowing that his spirit will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

ADVERTISEMENT