Black Business: Simply Scents Candle Co.

Meet Houston-native,Shanquita Greggs owner of Simply Scents Candle Co. by making her candles inher grandmother’s kitchen and selling them out of the trunk of hercar. Simply Scents Candle Company has several different products that consistof triple-scented candles, room fragrant sprays, electric burners, bath andbody products, accessories, and more. Get your Valentine’s Day Gifts herego to the website.

https://www.simplyscentsbyshan.com/