Black Business: Simply Scents Candle Co.

Meet Houston-native,Shanquita Greggs owner of Simply Scents Candle Co. by making her candles inher grandmother’s kitchen and selling them out of the trunk of hercar. Simply Scents Candle Company has several different products that consistof triple-scented candles, room fragrant sprays, electric burners, bath andbody products, accessories, and more. Get your Valentine’s Day Gifts herego to the website.
New Vision Shotz is a videography company. They believe that every story is worth telling, and every project is worth showcasing through the power...
By Amamda Moore Meet Amanda Moore the owner of TRPT MEAL PREP. She has been in business for 2 1/2 years preparing healthy meals....
Taste of Jamacia is a destination. The cuisine of Jamaica is as fun to say as it is to eat! The result is spicy,...
It’s a Selfie Studio Dallas is now open… Like selfies? You will want to visit the studio in downtown Dallas. Immerse yourself in downtown...