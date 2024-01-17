Dr. Martin Luther King Jr: 3 Ways WE Can Honor His Legacy

By Dr. P. Gould

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

It’s more than just a day off. But unfortunately, MLK Jr. Day Monday in some communities has dwindled down to just that. Yet, we believe it’s not because of a lack of motivation, all that’s needed is a little direction. Bottom line: The opportunity is here, the history is here and you’re here, so it’s time to do something.

Besides becoming the most visible spokesperson and leader in the civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968, King was a man of action and not just letting things happen to him. That’s why his legacy must live on.

Here are three things you can do to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy:

1. Learn Something New (Know then grow!)

“For lack of knowledge, my people perish.” Dr. King may not have been the one who said that but the quote is still true today. Many of us rely on what “he said”, “she said” or “they said” and just leave it at that.

When we say, “Learn something”, it’s not just learning about history, learn about the future too! How, you ask? Research industries that will be booming in the next five, 10, 15 years.

Research what is being invested in. Research how your neighborhood may change. And remember, one of the best ways to learn something is to teach what you learned to someone else (hint, hint).

2. Make A Commitment (Yes, Any Commitment!)

King’s legacy includes his unwavering commitment to civil rights and non-violent social change. No matter what people said (both Black and white), no matter what people did or didn’t do, King stayed committed. What better way to honor such a movement than by applying such principles to your community?

Commit to living healthier so you can be around for your family longer. Commit to giving back to your

church or community. And be specific about your commitment.

For example (eat one healthier dinner each weekend, walk five more minutes every day, volunteer in three church/community activities this year).

3. Dream Bigger Beyond Your Own Imagination

King’s dream is well documented. And even now, 50 years later, his dream belts out a powerful message:

“I have a dream that one day every valley shall be exalted, every hill and mountain shall be made low, the rough places will be made plain,” he said on Aug. 28, 1963, “and the crooked places will be made straight, and the glory of the Lord shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it together.”

During that time, King’s dream was so far off in the minds of some that they took action to try to make sure his dream didn’t come true. The point is, to think beyond your block, beyond your current job, beyond what you already know and reach further. As the saying goes “Shoot for the moon. Even if you don’t make it, you’ll be among the stars”

