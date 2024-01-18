Connect with us

Superb Woman: Kirisma Evans

Kirisma Evans
Kirisma Evans

Kirisma Evans developed a passionate love for gospel music at the age of five. She made her 1st live appearance on The Word Network’s gospel show “Rejoice in The Word.” A graduate of Lincoln Humanities and Communications Magnet High School, where she was Miss Lincoln and she went on to study music at Grambling State University. Kirisma is an anointed artist, with a rich delivery of a seasoned artist. She has a great traditional style coupled with today’s contemporary flair; she truly exudes the spirit of her name “KIRISMA,” a gift to the body of Christ. Kirisma is currently the worship leader at New Faith Church in Houston, TX. Check her out www.iamkirisma.com

