Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Lead Trump Prosecutor Under Scrutiny Over Alleged Affair With Fulton County DA Fani Willis

The prosecution of former President Donald Trump in the Georgia election interference case is facing scrutiny as lead prosecutor Nathan Wade is accused of having an affair with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Published

Nathan Wade
Nathan Wade, screenshot, Fox News/Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, April 19, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

By Ann Brown

The prosecution of former President Donald Trump in the Georgia election interference case is facing scrutiny as lead prosecutor Nathan Wade is accused of having an affair with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Wade’s appointment as the lead prosecutor in the Georgia election interference case in 2021 raised concerns due to his limited experience in handling such high-profile cases. Willis, having the largest staff of any judicial circuit in Georgia, opted for Wade, who had previously worked on misdemeanors. Over two years later, the legitimacy of Wade’s role is being questioned, with allegations of a romantic involvement with Willis, CNN reported.

One of Trump’s co-defendants has alleged in court papers that Wade used funds from the district attorney’s office, intended for his work on the case, for extravagant vacations with Willis. While the filing lacks direct evidence of their romantic involvement, Willis has been served with a subpoena to appear at a deposition in Wade’s divorce proceedings, adding fuel to the controversy.

Trump and his co-defendant are arguing for the removal of Wade, Willis, and the entire district attorney’s office from the case. The appearance of a conflict of interest could potentially impact Willis’ ability to secure a conviction before a jury, prompting concerns about the case’s credibility, say some experts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The allegations against Willis and Wade come from Michael Roman, a former Trump 2020 campaign official indicted over the fake electors plot in Georgia. The court filing accuses Willis of potentially committing acts to defraud the public and questions the financial arrangement with Wade.

Ashleigh Merchant, the attorney representing Roman in the 127-page filing, claimed that Wade, despite a “lack of relevant experience,” has received approximately $650,000 in legal fees since assuming the role. The filing asserts that this compensation constitutes a “self-serving arrangement,” ABC News reported.

Amidst the allegations, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan has sent a letter requesting documents related to the Georgia investigation. The Republicans are leveraging the situation to undermine the credibility of Willis’ case, adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding controversy.

“If I had a personal relationship, I probably would have not done it,” former DeKalb County District Attorney Robert James told CNN, “not because there’s anything inappropriate about it, only because people will take it, twist it and make it look like there’s something inappropriate going on.”

He added, “It’s, just politically, is not something that I think is wise.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nathan Wade, screenshot, Fox News, https://www.fox5atlanta.com/video/1396021/Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, April 19, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Fani Willis Fani Willis

Editorial

WILLIAMS: Haters, You Don’t Know Black Women

By E. Faye Williams Like many of our sisters who are doing their very best to do the right thing, I’ve had my fill of...

September 17, 2023
Fani Willis Fani Willis

Editorial

Black women are saving us all: Be thankful

By Contributing Writer Malcolm X’s declaration that the most disrespected and unprotected person in America is the Black woman continues to be a prophecy. We...

September 8, 2023

Editorial

WILLIAMS: What’s Next?

By E. Faye Williams Many of us have been consumed with the antics of Donald Trump for far too long. It’s clear that those won’t...

August 19, 2023

News

Donald Trump Calls Black DA Fani Willis A ‘Young Racist,’ Claims She Had An Affair With A ‘Gang Member’

By Zack Linly I‘ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Donald Trump calling Black prosecutors racist—is blatantly racist.  Once again, the former president of...

August 13, 2023
Advertisement