Should You Fast Before a Cardiac Test?

By Jessica Daniels, BDO Staff Writer

If you’re scheduled for an internal heart exam under sedation, recent research might change your pre-procedure routine. A groundbreaking study conducted at a Midwest heart hospital has challenged the conventional wisdom of fasting before certain heart procedures. Here’s what you need to know and how it might affect your next visit to the cardiologist.

Understanding the Research

In the past, patients undergoing coronary artery catheterization were advised not to eat anything after midnight before their procedure. This practice was based on long-standing anesthesia guidelines that required fasting for six hours or more before procedures involving conscious sedation.

However, a randomized controlled trial at the Parkview Heart Institute in Fort Wayne, Ind., has shown that this prolonged fasting might not be necessary.

The study, which involved 197 adult patients undergoing elective cardiac catheterization, found that allowing patients to eat a specific diet of low-fat, low-cholesterol, low-sodium, and low-acid solid food until the procedure did not lead to any adverse effects.

Tips for Patients

Stay Informed: Ask your healthcare provider about the latest research and whether it affects your specific procedure. Stay informed about any changes in protocols that could impact your pre-procedure preparations. Follow Guidelines: While the new study suggests that fasting might not be necessary for every patient, it’s crucial to follow your healthcare provider’s instructions. If you’ve been advised to fast before a procedure, adhere to the guidelines unless told otherwise by your healthcare team. Open Communication: If you have concerns about fasting or any aspect of your procedure, don’t hesitate to discuss them with your healthcare provider. Open communication ensures that you understand the rationale behind the recommendations and can make informed decisions about your care. Be Mindful of Your Diet: If you’re allowed to eat a specified diet before your procedure, make sure to follow the guidelines provided. Stick to foods that are low in fat, cholesterol, sodium, and acid to minimize any potential risks associated with the procedure. Prioritize Comfort: The study emphasizes the importance of patient comfort and satisfaction in medical care. If you have specific dietary needs or concerns about fasting, communicate them with your healthcare team to ensure that your comfort is prioritized during the procedure. Stay Updated: As medical practices evolve based on new research, stay updated with the latest information related to your condition and procedures. Being informed allows you to actively participate in your healthcare decisions and ensures that you receive the most effective and comfortable care possible.

What to Expect During a Cardiac Test: A Step-by-Step Guide

Understanding what will happen during your cardiac test can help alleviate anxiety and ensure that you’re prepared for the procedure. Here’s a step-by-step guide to what you can expect during a typical cardiac test:

Arrival and Check-In: When you arrive at the healthcare facility where the test will be performed, you’ll need to check in at the reception or registration desk. Ensure that you have any necessary paperwork, identification, and insurance information with you.

Preparation: A nurse or medical assistant will escort you to a preparation area where you’ll be asked to change into a hospital gown, if necessary. They might also take your vital signs such as blood pressure, heart rate, and temperature.

Explanation of the Procedure: A member of the healthcare team, such as a nurse or technician, will explain the procedure to you in detail. They will answer any questions you have and ensure that you understand what will happen during the test.

Positioning: You’ll be positioned on an examination table or bed in a way that allows the healthcare provider to access the area of the body being tested. Depending on the type of cardiac test, you might need to lie flat on your back or stomach.

Monitoring: During the test, your vital signs will be monitored closely to ensure your safety. This might include continuous electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) monitoring, which tracks your heart’s electrical activity.

Administration of Sedation (if applicable): If the test requires sedation, such as conscious sedation for cardiac catheterization, a healthcare provider will administer the sedative medication. This is done to keep you relaxed and comfortable during the procedure.

Performance of the Test: The healthcare provider will perform the cardiac test according to the specific procedure. This might involve inserting a catheter into a blood vessel for cardiac catheterization, using imaging techniques to visualize the heart’s structure and function, or conducting stress tests to assess your heart’s response to physical activity.

Recovery and Post-Procedure Care: After the test is completed, you’ll be taken to a recovery area where you’ll be monitored as the effects of any sedation wear off. Depending on the type of test, you might be able to go home the same day or require a short hospital stay for further observation.

Follow-Up: Your healthcare provider will discuss the results of the test with you and provide any necessary instructions for follow-up care. This might include medication adjustments, lifestyle recommendations, or additional tests or treatments.

The recent research challenging the necessity of prolonged fasting before certain heart procedures opens up new possibilities for patient care. By staying informed, following guidelines, and maintaining open communication with your healthcare team, you can ensure that your pre-procedure preparations align with the latest evidence-based practices. Remember, your comfort and well-being are essential components of your medical care, and it’s important to advocate for your needs as a patient.