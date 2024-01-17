Superb Woman: Pastor Misty Ellis

Pastor Misty Ellis, is a native and resident of Dallas, Texas. She currently serves as an active member of the Deliverance Outreach Prayer Center Church in Duncanville, where she has currently served as Minister of Music for the last 12 years. Misty has been and is still called upon by churches of all denominations all around the world to conduct musical workshops, train praise and worship teams, train choirs, teach music departments about worship, as well as providing musical lessons for young children. Check her out at www.mistyellis.com
