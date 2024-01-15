Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

What has Biden done for Black people?

Published

By Defender News Service

Biden
Is President Joe Biden’s waning support among Black people unfair? (Credit: Getty)

In an exclusive telephone interview with the National Newspaper Association, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre underscored President Biden’s unwavering commitment to addressing the Black community’s critical issues. Reflecting on promises made during the 2020 campaign, Jean-Pierre outlined key achievements and ongoing initiatives directly impacting African Americans and other historically underserved communities.

“At the onset of President Biden’s term, the country faced economic turmoil and the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The President, true to his campaign commitment, prioritized equity, ensuring the Black community received fair access to COVID-19 vaccines,” remarked Jean-Pierre.

“He made sure that small businesses got back on their feet, our schools reopened, and the child tax credit put money into people’s pockets. All those things were important to our community.”

The more than 10-minute discussion also delved into the significance of the American Rescue Plan, which was pivotal in supporting various facets of the Black community. The first Black woman to serve as White House Press Secretary, Jean-Pierre, highlighted the impact of the Biden-Harris administration’s policies on economic recovery, small business revival, and other measures that directly provided essential financial relief to individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some of the highlights:

  1. Economic indicators demonstrate significant progress since President Biden took office. Black unemployment, which stood at 9.2%, has notably declined to 5.9% as of October, said Jean-Pierre, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to economic revitalization.
  2. A remarkable 60% increase in net worth for African Americans. She highlighted the historic investment of $7 billion in historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and the doubling of Black business ownership since the onset of the pandemic.
  3. Equity across various policy areas, including healthcare, education, and police reform. Executive orders were issued to ban chokeholds and implement strong use-of-force policies when congressional action stalled, Jean-Pierre stated.
  4. The ongoing fight for voting rights, police reform, and cutting prices at the cash register. The prices of eggs, milk, and [other items] are lower than last year, Jean-Pierre said.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Buffalo Police Buffalo Police

News

U.S. Seeks Death For Man Who Killed 10 Black People At Buffalo Supermarket

By Jovonne Ledet The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking the death penalty for the shooter who killed 10 Black people at a supermarket in...

12 hours ago
Norman Lear Norman Lear

News

Norman Lear’s Legacy Is Unmatched in Its Impact on White America’s Perception of Black Families

By Marc H. Morial “His shows are what started the conversation about race and justice — ‘All in the Family,’ ‘The Jeffersons’ — in...

January 8, 2024
Charlamagne Tha God Charlamagne Tha God

News

Charlamagne: I Was Duped Into Endorsing Biden Because Of Kamala, I Won’t Endorse This Election

By Ann Brown Charlamagne Tha God, of the syndicated morning radio show “The Breakfast Club,” has declared that he will not endorse President Joe...

January 8, 2024
President Joe Biden President Joe Biden

DMN Stories

Biden to attend Eddie Bernice Johnson wake Monday, his first trip to Dallas as president

President lauded Dallas’ first Black woman in Congress as trailblazer who championed civil rights and U.S. leadership on climate and technology.

January 6, 2024
Advertisement