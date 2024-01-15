Wesley Cooper Jr.

Wesley Cooper Jr., a dedicated forklift driver for Harts and Ryder Lumber Company, retired employee Dallas Morning news, has passed away at the age of 86. Born on May 13, 1937, in Mansfield, Louisiana, Wesley lived a life filled with love, adventure, and a deep appreciation for nature.

Wesley was known not only for his remarkable skill as a forklift driver but also for his passion for hunting and fishing. He would often spend his weekends out on his boat, enjoying the tranquility of the water and the thrill of catching fish. These were moments that brought him immense joy and peace, allowing him to connect with nature in its purest form.

As a person, Wesley was quiet and reserved but possessed a heart filled with kindness and compassion. He had a deep love for animals and cherished every moment spent with his furry companions. Whether it was taking long walks with his dogs or feeding the birds that frequented his backyard, Wesley found solace in the company of animals.

On January 5th, 2024, Wesley breathed his last breath in Dallas, leaving behind a legacy that will be treasured by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy Cooper, children Patricia, Lucy, Maria, Andrew, Michael. In addition to his immediate family, he leaves behind nine stepchildren: Jackie, Julie, Barbara, Bobby, Randy, Lynette, Donna, Dorothy, and Karla. He was preceded in eternal life by Parents Mother Florine Hector Thomas, and Father John Wesley Cooper, 1st Wife Gloria, 2 daughters Debra and Gwendolyn .

Wesley’s life will be celebrated during two special events. The first is a Viewing on January 11th from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Golden Gate Funeral Home-Dallas located at 4155 S R. L. Thornton Fwy in Dallas. This will be an opportunity for friends and family to pay their respects and share their fondest memories of Wesley.

The second event is the Funeral Service which will take place on January 12th at 1:00 PM. It will be held at the COMMUNITY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, located at 115 W Belt Line Rd in DeSoto, Texas. During this solemn ceremony, we will gather to honor Wesley’s life and bid him a final farewell as he embarks on his eternal journey.

Wesley Cooper Jr. was not just a forklift driver; he was a man who brought love and kindness into the lives of others. His memory will forever be treasured by his family and friends. Wesley’s generous spirit, his love for nature, and his unwavering dedication to his craft have left an indelible mark on us all.

In this time of grief and loss, let us remember Wesley with joy in our hearts. May his legacy inspire us to cherish every moment with loved ones, appreciate the beauty of nature, and always approach life with humility and kindness.

Rest in peace, Wesley Cooper Jr., for your spirit will forever live on in our hearts and minds.

