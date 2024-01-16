Superb Woman: Pastor Ellyn Neal Favors

Pastor Ellyn Neal Favors

Pastor Ellyn Neal Favors of Praise Fellowship Church in Wilmer hails from Newellton, LA., and graduated from Newellton High School. A proud Jaguar from Southern University, she is a servant leader and the co-founder and senior pastor at Praise Fellowship Church. After moving to Dallas, Texas in 2000, the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority member joined Friendship-West Baptist Church, and served as a youth leader, Ministry Leader for C.A.M.P.U.S. Life (College and Career Ministry- Generation NEXT), and an Associate Minister. She’s also a publisher of Prayer Works Prayer Journal and served as Director of the Baptist Student Ministry at Cedar Valley College.