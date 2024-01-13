Lawrence Lee Catholic III, a man known for his fun-loving nature, laughter, and captivating storytelling, passed away on December 25, 2023. Born on October 26, 1957, in Greenville, Mississippi to Georgia Lee Catholic and Lawrence Lee Catholic, he brought joy and laughter into the lives of all who knew him.

From an early age, Lawrence’s vibrant personality shone through. He had a unique ability to effortlessly lighten the atmosphere and was often referred to as the life of the party. With his quick wit and endless repertoire of jokes, Lawrence had a knack for making people feel instantly at ease in his presence. His infectious laughter was like music to the ears and could brighten even the dullest of days.

Beyond his jovial nature, Lawrence also had a deep passion for serving his country. He proudly served in the Army, dedicating himself to protecting the values he held dear. His commitment and bravery were admired by all who knew him.

When he wasn’t donning his military uniform, Lawrence found solace in two beloved hobbies: fishing and playing the piano. Fishing allowed him to connect with nature and find peace amidst life’s challenges. The piano became his escape from reality—a place where he could let his emotions flow freely through music.

Lawrence’s charm extended beyond his immediate family. He leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter cherished by his surviving family members: Carla Holt (daughter), Melvin Edwards (son), Janice Conner (daughter), Latonya Edwards (daughter), Latresha Holt (daughter), and Porsha Holt (daughter), Wesley Lenard Catholic (brother), Mary Lynn Catholic (sister), Deborah Faye Catholic (sister), Darryl Henderson (brother).

As we bid farewell to Lawrence Lee Catholic III, let us remember his contagious laughter that brightened countless lives. May we celebrate the memories shared with this incredible soul and carry his spirit with us as we journey through life. Though his physical presence may be gone, his stories and laughter will forever echo in our hearts. Lawrence, you will be deeply missed, but your legacy of joy will live on eternally. May you find eternal rest.