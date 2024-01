Taste of Jamacia

Taste of Jamacia is a destination. The cuisine of Jamaica is as fun to say as it is to eat! The result is spicy, nourishing food with a powerful punch of flavor. The freshly made daily food is famous for its consistent, tasty, spicy flavors. They bring an authentic taste of the island straight to your home all in a White Styrofoam Box.” Just stop by.

3225 W Pleasant Run Rd Suite 100 in Lancaster, 469-677-0050