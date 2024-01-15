Superb Woman: Patricia Lipsey

Patricia Lipsey is the Chief Financial Officer at the Law office of E. Todd Tracy, PC. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, she hails from Georgetown TX, and went to Georgetown High School. She then studied accounting at Bishop College, Business at Amber University (now Amberton) and accounting at Huston Tillotson. She enjoyed stint as Accounting/Finance Manager at Turley Law Firm; Personnel Administrator at Precise Land Surveying; Human Resources Director (HR Director) at DC Logistics, LLC; Hostess/ server at Skyline Ranch; Accountant at St. Luke Community United Methodist Church; Chief financial officer at Maestro’s New York Style Pizzeria, Inc.; Human Resources Manager at Precise Land Surveying, Inc.; Accounting/Personnel Manager at Law Offices of Windle Turley, P.C.
