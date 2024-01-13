Couple’s Passion Leads to Launch of New Smoothie King Franchise

Special to Texas Metro News

Smoothie King Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening Celebration

Husband and wife team, Kyle and Jamillah DeGroat’s passion for building a family legacy and creating a healthy lifestyle has led to the launch of their first Smoothie King franchise. Located at 7718 Forest Lane, the official grand opening celebration will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place on Saturday, January 20 at 11 a.m. The event is open to the public.

“I am both thrilled and honored to start our Smoothie King franchise journey in Dallas where we can provide wholesome menu options for our family, friends, and the overall community,” said Kyle DeGroat, a long-time Dallas resident and Smoothie King franchisee. “As new parents, we are excited about building a legacy that will have a lasting impact for many generations.”

Smoothie King specializes in nutritional smoothies made with whole fruits and organic vegetables. Whether a morning boost and afternoon snack or a meal replacement and post work out drink, the new Dallas location provides a variety of refreshing and flavorful smoothies and smoothie bowls for every taste and lifestyle. Nutritional enhancers are also available to help meet wellness goals. In celebration of the grand opening, guests will have the opportunity to win one year of FREE smoothies and the first 50 guests will receive a free enhancer. A percentage of proceeds made throughout the day will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

“Kyle and I started focusing on our health and fitness by replacing a meal with a smoothie from Smoothie King for a year,” said Jamillah DeGroat, Dallas-native and Smoothie King franchisee. “We both experienced a mental and physical transformation, so when we started considering our first franchise opportunity, Smoothie King’s nutritious menu offerings and business concept were in alignment with our core values and beliefs.”

Jamillah and Kyle DeGroat – Smoothie King Franchise Owners.

Smoothie King’s purpose-driven and innovative menu recently earned the company recognition as top 100 of Restaurant Business’s and Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2023 Top 500 lists. The brand was also ranked number 17 in Entrepreneur magazine’s highly competitive Franchise 500 ranking of the top franchise brands, included in QSR magazine’s Best Franchise Deals and annual QSR 50 Contenders list, and selected for Franchise Times’ “Top 400 Franchises” list. Learn more at www.smoothieking.com.

The couple’s new Smoothie King franchise is located at 7718 Forest Lane, Dallas, Texas 75230 and will be serving the community Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The location offers takeout, online ordering and catering. Contact the store by calling 214.272.7080.

About Smoothie King

Smoothie King is a Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1300 units worldwide. The company enables its guests to achieve the health-focused goals they set out to accomplish by offering high-quality and great-tasting specialty products that have more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives, and added sugars in many of its blends. In 2023, the brand celebrated 50 years of blending America’s original smoothie and has continued to evolve, launching new additions to its menu including Power Meal Smoothies, Gut Health Smoothies, and, Smoothie Bowls.

