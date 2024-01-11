Edward Ray McDaniel

Edward Ray McDaniel, a beloved business owner at I Radio, passed away on December 29, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Born on February 7, 1949, in El Reno, Oklahoma, Edward lived a life filled with creativity and innovation.

Edward earned his Associate Degree in Communications and went on to establish an impressive career as a business owner at ITrack Radio. He was forward thinker and an innovator in his field. Through his radio stations – Vac Video Art Concept Production, KJAZZ, KJLM OK Radio, and Inner City Jazz radio – Edward shared his passion for jazz music with the world. He had a deep appreciation for the art form and dedicated his life to promoting it.

Aside from his professional accomplishments Edward had a wide range of interests and hobbies. He enjoyed spending time his family and took great pride in his role as a devoted family man. also had a keen interest in Black history and meticulously researched and preserved both his own’s history and the broader historical narrative.

In addition to being a historian, was known for being creative, outspoken, and brilliant in many ways. His technical savviness allowed him to remain at the forefront of technological advancements throughout his career. He always embraced new ideas and concepts with enthusiasm.

Edward’s military service was another noteworthy aspect of his life. He served in the Army for four years actively before dedicating an additional 35-40 years to Civil Services. His commitment to serving his country exemplified his sense of duty and honor.

Among Edward’s proudest accomplishments was his involvement as an actor in the film “Buck In The Preacher” alongside Cindy & Harry Delevonti. This experience allowed him to explore another facet of his creativity while working alongside talented individuals in the entertainment industry.

Edward will be deeply missed by all those who were fortunate enough to have known him. He is survived by his loving children Adrian McDaniel, Kimberly Bouie, and Tywan McDaniel, as well as a wide circle of family and friends.

A viewing to honor Edward’s memory will be held on January 9, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Golden Gate Funeral Home and Cremation located at 5701 East Loop 820 South in Fort Worth, Texas.

The funeral service will take place on January 10, 2024, starting at 9:00 AM at the Right Way Church situated at 4300 Ramona Avenue in Dallas, Texas. Following the service, Edward will be laid to rest with full military honors at the Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery located at 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy in Dallas, Texas. The burial ceremony will commence at 11:15 AM.

Edward Ray McDaniel will forever be remembered for his immense contributions to the world of radio broadcasting, his passion for jazz music, and his unwavering commitment to his family and community. His legacy as a creative innovator and loving husband and father will live on in the memories of those who knew and loved him. May he rest in eternal peace.

