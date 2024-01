Meet Ashley Rogers the owner of AR Financial Solutions, LLC. They specialize in personal & business taxes, business formation, and notary services in the DFW Metroplex. They are booking consultation appointments, and mention the DFW Black Owned Businesses group and receive $100 off your next service with them. Visit the website to see their services and sign up for their emails.

https://tax.ar-financialsolutions.com/ email info@arfinancial2.com 2100 N. State Hwy 360, Grand Prairie 888-851-6236