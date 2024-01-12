OUR VOICES: Civility, Honesty And Prosperity Are Needed This Year In Our America

By James B. Ewers Jr. Ed.D.

We celebrated Christmas last month with gift-giving and a variety of other ways with family and friends. Telephone calls were made, and text messages were sent extending season’s greetings.

Being in the 4th quarter has given me a lot of memories. I am thankful to my parents for teaching me about the real reason for the season and that was the birth of Jesus Christ. Yes, we did receive our share of bikes and skates, but we also understood the importance of Christian traditions during this time.

Now as the year has turned to 2024, it is my opinion that we will want to have meaningful and fulfilling experiences that will enrich our lives. Making New Year’s resolutions for some people set the tone for the year. Upon reflection, I was well into adulthood before I began to make New Year’s resolu- tions. I believe that I had good intentions, however my good intentions didn’t last very long. In fact, the month of January didn’t end before my resolution was a blur.

In a recent Forbes Health\ One Poll, it found that three months was the average time that a person kept a New Year’s resolution. Ninety days is laud- able since we live in such hectic and challenging times. The same survey found that 13% of us kept our resolutions for the entire year. Personally, I don’t know anyone who kept their resolution for the entire year. Kudos to the select few that did.

ADVERTISEMENT

We know some of the most popular New Year’s resolutions. They involve health and behavioral issues. Do your best for as long as you can. When you feel yourself slipping, contact a counselor or a trusted friend.

We should remember that we do not have to wait until the end of the year to make a resolution. At any time throughout the year if we believe that we can make a change for the better, then we should. There is no timetable on being a better person and making better decisions.

Last year, we had a mix of things happen in the United States of America and in the world. If we focus on America, we still live in the greatest country in the world. We are free!

There are people in the world that would gladly take our place. We wake up free, go about our day free and go to bed free. I know that despite our problems, we still have basic freedoms that cannot be taken away.

We can strive more fervent-ly to treat each other better.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the last year, too many people lost their lives to senseless acts of violence. Guns were used to destroy lives and to break up families. Boys weren’t allowed to become men and girls weren’t allowed to be- come women.

During 2024, controlling our tempers must become more of a priority. We must be careful of what we say because words do matter and they do hurt. Let’s be more intentional about choosing our friends and associates. In 2024, we may have to let some people go if we want to improve our own lives.

Honesty is a trait that will make us feel better about our- selves. We must always expect honesty and truth from our families and friends. Life is too short to dabble in deceit and indiscretion. We must also expect honesty from the folks that we elect to public office. Don’t be tricked and trumped into thinking anything else. Keep a watchful eye out for them in 2024 and don’t let them resurface.

We have prosperity knocking on our door. Let us open it and take full advantage of the opportunities that are presented to us. We have talents and skills that we must claim and use. The future is as bright as you want it to be. Think well of yourself and have confidence in your abilities.

Let’s make 2024 a great year. We’ve only just begun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. James B. Ewers, Jr. is a long- time educator who hails from Winston Salem, N.C. One of the top tennis players in the state, he was inducted into the Black Tennis Hall of Fame in January 2021. A graduate of Johnson C. Smith University, he received his M. A. degree in Education from Catholic University in Washington, DC, and Ed. D. degree in Education from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, MA. He has also done post-doctoral studies at Harvard University and Ewers is a life member of the NAACP and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.