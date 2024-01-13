Superb Woman: Ambassador Bonnie Denise Jenkins, PhD

Ambassador Bonnie Denise Jenkins, PhD, has served as the Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security since July 22, 2021. Ambassador Jenkins worked at the Ford Foundation as the Program Officer for US Foreign and Security Policy, and Conflicts. She also served as Counsel on the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States (9/11 Commission). An honorary member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, she was the Founder, Executive Director, and Board Chair of Women of Color Advancing Peace and Security (WCAPS). She has a Ph.D. in International Relations from the University of Virginia; an LL.M. in International and Comparative Law from the Georgetown University Law Center; an M.P.A. from the State University of New York at Albany; a J.D. from Albany Law School; and a B.A. from Amherst College.
