Eddie Bernice Johnson laid to rest at Texas State Cemetery

By Gromer Jeffers Jr.

Former Dallas Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson was laid to rest Wednesday in Austin, ending three days of tribute and mourning for the trailblazing public servant who helped change the face of North Texas.

Johnson, 89, was buried at Texas State Cemetery, a few blocks east of the Capitol where she once served as a member of the Texas House and Senate before a 30-year career in Congress.

The procession from Dallas to the cemetery began Wednesday morning for the afternoon service at the historic cemetery, where numerous Texas leaders are buried. After her interment, family members placed yellow roses on Johnson’s casket.

On Monday, President Joe Biden joined mourners at her wake and prayer service at Concord Church in Dallas after Johnson had lain in state at Fair Park’s Hall of State. The following day, hundreds of dignitaries, including 25 members of Congress, attended Johnson’s funeral at Concord.

Johnson, who died Dec. 31 after a post-surgery infection of her lumbar spine, represented District 30 in Congress until January 2023. She was a driving force behind many of Dallas’ most critical infrastructure, transportation and flood-control initiatives, including the Trinity River project and DART.

Bringing resources and public funding to North Texas was just part of Johnson’s legacy. She’s remembered as a pioneer in politics and nursing, her chosen professions. Johnson was the first African American to serve as chief psychiatric nurse at Dallas’ VA hospital; the first registered nurse elected to Congress; and the first Black woman to chair the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.

Though she was laid the rest Wednesday, Johnson could be the force behind an upcoming legal and political fight.

Family members say they intend to sue Baylor Scott & White Health System, alleging that negligent care at the hospital’s rehabilitation center led to her death. A statement from Baylor Scott & White said representatives are committed to working with the family and their counsel.

Les Weisbrod, Johnson’s friend and lawyer, also wants Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas lawmakers to change the law to increase the size of damage awards in malpractice cases.

