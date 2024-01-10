Sherrell Ann Collins

Sherrell Ann Collins, a beloved Director at Creative Solutions, passed away on January 1, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. She was born on November 17, 1963, in Flint, Michigan.

Sherrell was a remarkable individual who touched the lives of many through her dedicated work and compassionate nature. She possessed an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of others, making her mark as a Director at Creative Solutions Healthcare. Her contributions to the field were invaluable, and she will be deeply missed by her colleagues and the communities she served.

Throughout Sherrell’s life, she displayed exceptional dedication to her family and friends. Her caring nature was evident in everything she did. Always wearing a warm smile, she had a way of comforting those around her with her comforting presence. Her honesty and genuine love for others created an atmosphere of trust and support wherever she went.

Sherrell’s education played a significant role in shaping her career path and enabling her to excel professionally. She earned an Associates in Nursing from Tulsa Community College, equipping herself with the skills and knowledge necessary to make a positive impact in healthcare management.

In addition to her professional achievements, Sherrell experienced great joy in nurturing personal relationships with her loved ones. She held a deep bond with her mother Marva Hammock and cherished the moments spent together. Sherrell leaves behind her son Jerome Calloway and daughter-in-law Jolie Calloway, who were blessed to have received her boundless love and guidance throughout their lives. She also leaves behind her sister Marsel Freeman.

To honor Sherrell’s memory and celebrate her life, services have been arranged as follows:



– Viewing: January 9, 2024

– Time: 1:00PM-5:00PM

– Location: Golden Gate Funeral Home and Cremation

– Address: 5701 East Loop 820 South, Fort Worth, TX 76119, United States



– Funeral Service: January 10, 2024

– Time: 11:30AM- 12:30PM

– Location: Golden Gate Funeral Home and Cremation

– Address: 5701 East Loop 820 South, Fort Worth, TX 76119, United States



– Burial: January 10, 2024

– Time: 1:00PM

– Location: Skyvue Memorial Gardens

– Address: FM1187, Mansfield, TX 76063, United States

Sherrell Ann Collins will forever be remembered for her unwavering compassion and dedication to others. Her legacy of love and kindness will continue to inspire all those who had the privilege of knowing her. May her soul find eternal peace, and may her family and friends find solace in the cherished memories they shared with her.