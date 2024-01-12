Black Business: Pound Cake Cosmetics

Camille Bell created Pound Cake because she saw the need for a revolution in how cosmetic companies produce and market color cosmetics. Lipstick shows up differently on different lip tones. In essence, this means someone with pink lips and someone with deep brown lips wearing the same lipstick will achieve different results. Find out what your lip tone is, visit the website, and take the Lip Quiz. Sign up for the newsletter and receive 15% off your first order. Locally you will find Pound Cake at Ulta Beauty.

https://poundcakecosmetics.com/ email: hi@poundcakecosmetics.com