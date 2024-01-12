Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Pound Cake Cosmetics

Published

Pound Cake Cosmetics

Camille Bell created Pound Cake because she saw the need for a revolution in how cosmetic companies produce and market color cosmetics. Lipstick shows up differently on different lip tones. In essence, this means someone with pink lips and someone with deep brown lips wearing the same lipstick will achieve different results. Find out what your lip tone is, visit the website, and take the Lip Quiz. Sign up for the newsletter and receive 15% off your first order. Locally you will find Pound Cake at Ulta Beauty.

https://poundcakecosmetics.com/ email: hi@poundcakecosmetics.com

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

It's a Selfie Studio Dallas It's a Selfie Studio Dallas

Spotlight Story

Black Business: It’s a Selfie Studio Dallas

It’s a Selfie Studio Dallas is now open… Like selfies? You will want to visit the studio in downtown Dallas. Immerse yourself in downtown...

2 hours ago
AR Financial Solutions AR Financial Solutions

Spotlight Story

Black Business: AR Financial Solutions, LLC

Meet Ashley Rogers the owner of AR Financial Solutions, LLC. They specialize in personal & business taxes, business formation, and notary services in the...

1 day ago
Eye Do Eye Wear® Eye Do Eye Wear®

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Eye Do Eye Wear®

Eye Do Eye Wear was founded and created by Rita Parson Hightower after searching for fashionable optical quality eyewear at a price that allowed...

3 days ago
FOM FOM

Spotlight Story

Black Business: FOM

Fan Of Me was created to build self-love and self-confidence in our customers through clothing. You will find the style that fits you best....

4 days ago
Advertisement