Superb Woman: Caron Witherspoon

Caron Witherspoon

The events director at Women’s Council of Realtors Colin County, Caron Witherspoon is a Real Estate Consultant/Agent at Keller Williams DFW Preferred – Coppell, TX, Membership Director-Co-Chairman at National Association of Real Estate Brokers and Mortgage Consultant/Loan Officer at Titan Lending. A Class of 1987 graduate of Ellison High School, she is an alum of Tennessee State University. Caron is adventurous and fun-loving. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, she loves to stay fit and looks gorgeous at all times. And yes, she is a Dallas Cowboys fan!