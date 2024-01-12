Superb Woman: Caron Witherspoon

The events director at Women’s Council of Realtors Colin County, Caron Witherspoon is a Real Estate Consultant/Agent at Keller Williams DFW Preferred – Coppell, TX, Membership Director-Co-Chairman at National Association of Real Estate Brokers and Mortgage Consultant/Loan Officer at Titan Lending. A Class of 1987 graduate of Ellison High School, she is an alum of Tennessee State University. Caron is adventurous and fun-loving. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, she loves to stay fit and looks gorgeous at all times. And yes, she is a Dallas Cowboys fan!
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Ellisha Terry is an executive Administrative Assistant at the Dallas Cowboys. A graduate of Everman High School, she is a strong operations professional with...
Superb Woman
Ambassador Bonnie Denise Jenkins, PhD, has served as the Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security since July 22, 2021. Ambassador Jenkins worked...
Superb Woman
Berkiesha Needum Scott is a proud graduate of Wilmer-Hutchins High School. She studied education at Prairie A&M University and Paul Quinn College. She studied...
Superb Woman
Briana R. Hargraves, M.Ed. is a Student Success Coach at Dallas College. The founder and CEO of Breeze Resume Consulting and a Marketing &...