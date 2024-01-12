Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Caron Witherspoon

Published

Caron Witherspoon
Caron Witherspoon

The events director at Women’s Council of Realtors Colin County, Caron Witherspoon is a Real Estate Consultant/Agent at Keller Williams DFW Preferred – Coppell, TX, Membership Director-Co-Chairman at National Association of Real Estate Brokers and Mortgage Consultant/Loan Officer at Titan Lending.  A Class of 1987 graduate of Ellison High School, she is an alum of Tennessee State University. Caron is adventurous and fun-loving. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, she loves to stay fit and looks gorgeous at all times. And yes, she is a Dallas Cowboys fan!

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Ellisha Terry Ellisha Terry

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Ellisha Terry

Ellisha Terry is an executive Administrative Assistant at the Dallas Cowboys. A graduate of Everman High School, she is a strong operations professional with...

60 mins ago
Ambassador Bonnie Denise Jenkins, PhD Ambassador Bonnie Denise Jenkins, PhD

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Ambassador Bonnie Denise Jenkins, PhD

Ambassador Bonnie Denise Jenkins, PhD, has served as the Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security since July 22, 2021. Ambassador Jenkins worked...

1 day ago
Berkiesha Needum Scott  Berkiesha Needum Scott 

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Berkiesha Needum Scott 

Berkiesha Needum Scott is a proud graduate of Wilmer-Hutchins High School. She studied education at Prairie A&M University and Paul Quinn College. She studied...

3 days ago
Briana R. Hargraves Briana R. Hargraves

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Briana R. Hargraves, M.Ed.

Briana R. Hargraves, M.Ed. is a Student Success Coach at Dallas College. The founder and CEO of Breeze Resume Consulting and a Marketing &...

4 days ago
Advertisement