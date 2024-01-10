June 24, 1965 — January 8, 2024

PASTOR MICHAEL DWAIN PRYOR

Pastor Michael Dwain Pryor a beloved figure in the spiritual community of Dallas, has passed away at the age of 58. Born on June 24, 1965, in Dallas, Pastor Pryor dedicated his life to serving others and spreading the teachings of Jesus Christ. He leaves behind a legacy of faith, compassion, and inspiration.

Pastor Pryor embarked on his journey in ministry after obtaining his Bachelor’s in Pastorial Ministries from Dallas Baptist University and Master’s degree in Christian Leadership from Criswell College. Armed with a deep understanding of scripture and a passion for guiding others towards spiritual enlightenment, he served as Pastor of Third Ave Missionary Baptist Church for 19 years. In 2016 Pastor Michael Pryor followed in his Father, Pastor George Pryor’s, footsteps as the Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

For over 7 years, Pastor Pryor served as a spiritual shepherd to his congregation at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. With unwavering dedication and love, he provided guidance and support to all who sought solace within the church’s walls. His sermons were filled with warmth, wisdom, and a profound understandingi of human struggles.

Devoted husband of 35 years to Stephanie Pryor, Pastor Pryor was also blessed with four wonderful children: two sons – Joshua (Michelle) and Caleb (Brittany) – as well as two daughters – Seaira and Elizabeth. He is also survived by his loving mother Alma Pryor, one sister, and two brothers.

Aside from his pastoral duties, Pastor Pryor actively engaged with the community through various voluntary works. He believed in the power of kindness and empathy to transform lives. His charitable endeavors extended beyond the church walls as he lent a helping hand to those in need within Dallas’ diverse neighborhoods.

A man of great humility and compassion, Pastor Pryor will be remembered for his sincere approach to ministry. His character was marked by an unwavering commitment to demonstrating love and compassion towards all individuals he encountered. He inspired countless lives through his sermons and acts of kindness.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in honor of Pastor Pryor on January 11, 2024, at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, located at 444 West Ledbetter Drive, Dallas, TX 75224. The service will commence at 6:00 PM and will be a time to reflect on the profound impact Pastor Pryor had on the community he served.

Following the Celebration of Life service, a Funeral Service will be held on January 12, 2024, at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. The service will begin at 11:00 AM, offering an opportunity for family and friends to gather and pay their final respects.

Pastor Michael Dwain Pryor’s legacy will forever remain etched in the hearts and minds of those who had the privilege of knowing him. His unwavering faith, gentle spirit, and commitment to uplifting others have left an indelible mark on the community he served. As we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate the beautiful life he lived and the transformative impact he had on so many. May his soul find eternal rest.

