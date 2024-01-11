Superb Woman: Berkiesha Needum Scott 

Berkiesha Needum Scott is a proud graduate of Wilmer-Hutchins High School. She studied education at Prairie A&M University and Paul Quinn College. She studied Education administration at Nova Southeastern University. A dedicated and determined educator, Berkiesha is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and she’s also a mother and a grandmother. Berkiesha loves to travel and she’s a joy to be around. With a winning smile and personality to match, she is a servant leader, a team player and a consummate professional.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Briana R. Hargraves, M.Ed. is a Student Success Coach at Dallas College. The founder and CEO of Breeze Resume Consulting and a Marketing &...
Superb Woman
Tayler Henley is a Student Success Coach at Richland Collegiate High School of Math, Science and Engineering. She attended Richland Collegiate High School and went...
Superb Woman
Martha Gadlin Givens is a jewel. A 30-year breast cancer survivor, she attended Polytechnic High School and R. L. Paschal High School. Happily married...
Superb Woman
Vanita King hails from Dallas TX and attended Prairie View A&M University. A mother and grandmother, Vanita is a long-time volunteer and community supporter....