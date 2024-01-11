Superb Woman: Berkiesha Needum Scott 

Berkiesha Needum Scott

Berkiesha Needum Scott is a proud graduate of Wilmer-Hutchins High School. She studied education at Prairie A&M University and Paul Quinn College. She studied Education administration at Nova Southeastern University. A dedicated and determined educator, Berkiesha is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and she’s also a mother and a grandmother. Berkiesha loves to travel and she’s a joy to be around. With a winning smile and personality to match, she is a servant leader, a team player and a consummate professional.