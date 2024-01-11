MY TRUTH: A Century of Service

Dallas Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

It’s a new year and a new beginning for everyone who can inhale and exhale. I’d like to take this time to talk about legacies.

Which brings me to my truth.

Frederica Chase Dodd

Many may have forgotten who Frederica Chase Dodd was. A Dallas native, she traveled to the nation’s capital to attend the prestigious Howard University (most recently making headlines as they were defeated in the 2023 Celebration Bowl by Florida A&M University)!

Okay, I didn’t leave petty behind with everyone else in 2023. I will try to do better!

Anyhoo, at Howard University, young Frederica was a scholar and leader. It was there that she and 21 other women joined together and founded Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

That was 1913, a different time you might say, but I say that the more things change the more they stay the same.

Some of the issues she and the other valiant women addressed are still of concern today — women are still treated unfairly; diversity, equity, and inclusion are not priorities; and Black people are still undervalued and scorned.

These ladies weren’t comfortable just attending tea and sewing parties. They wanted to make a difference in the world. When Frederica graduated she moved back to Dallas and immediately immersed herself in the community and worked as one of the first Black social workers in the state.

In addition to becoming involved with several organizations; she co-founded the Eta Sigma Chapter and served as its first president.

Today that chapter is known as Dallas Alumnae and this year members are celebrating a century of community service. We’re talking about millions in scholarship dollars and even more in community service hours and mentoring.

Some of the most dynamic women to walk the streets of Dallas shared membership in the Dallas Alumnae chapter.

These women were leaders in their workplaces, congregations, classrooms, community centers, boardrooms, and more.

Elsie Cooke-Holmes

While the Dallas area and Delta Sigma Theta have grown to have several more alumnae chapters, Dallas Alumnae also has the distinction of being the home chapter to International President and Chair of the Board of Directors Elsie Cooke-Holmes.

Small in stature but big in character, commitment, and courage; Cooke-Holmes has almost 50 years in the sisterhood; joining as a college student at the University of Memphis. She has been a vocal and strong advocate on many issues that would make Chase Dodd and the other 21 founders proud.

She leads by example, fearless and faithful; while remaining focused and uncompromising on her values, as well as the responsibility she shoulders as she continues a legacy founded on Christian principles.

A lot has changed in 100 years and on February 4, 2024, at 11:30 a.m., we will have a chance to hear about the bold leadership of Cooke-Holmes and Delta Sigma Theta at the Dallas Alumnae Chapter’s annual Founders Day Luncheon at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel, 400 N. Olive Street.

Following Cooke-Holmes’ vision there have been significant strides and members of the sorority have been leading the charge.

She also knows that members today have to pump up the volume and the pressure to ensure that a century from today the sorority and the Dallas Alumnae Chapter will be just as, if not more relevant and instrumental in the growth and development of Dallas, this country, and the world!

