Spotlight Story

Black Business: Eye Do Eye Wear®

Published

Eye Do Eye Wear®

Eye Do Eye Wear was founded and created by Rita Parson Hightower after searching for fashionable optical quality eyewear at a price that allowed her to have several pairs to compliment her style choice for the day or moment. Eye Do Eye Wear® was founded on the principle of providing fashionable and affordable optical quality eyewear, providing impeccable customer service, while contributing and giving back to our community. Visit the website and find the style that fits you.

https://www.eyedoeyewear.com/ email: eyedoeyewear@gmail.com (469) 450-8944

Advertisement