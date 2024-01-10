Tips For Staying Allergy-Free Indoors This Winter

by Cara Jones

If you suffer from allergies, you might want to breathe a deep, sneeze-free sigh of relief when winter rolls around. Unfortunately, the cold weather that puts pollen-producing trees and grass to sleep can also keep a person cooped up inside – increasing their risk of indoor allergies. Winter may seem like a reprieve for those with outdoor allergies, but it brings its own set of challenges for indoor allergy sufferers. As you spend more time indoors, you may find yourself exposed to common allergens like dust mites, pet dander, cockroaches, and mold.

Millions of people suffer from indoor allergies caused by dust mites, household pets, cockroaches and mold, the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) said in a news release.

More than half of U.S. homes have at least six detectable allergens present, including even the cleanest homes, the AAAAI says.

But there are ways to reduce exposure to these allergens, the AAAAI says.

Dust mites

Dust mites thrive in temperatures 70 degrees or higher and humidity levels above 75 percent. Turning down your thermostat and using a dehumidifier can reduce their presence in your home.

The droppings left by dust mites can be reduced by encasing your bed’s mattress, box springs and pillows in special allergen-proof fabric or plastic covers. You also should wash your bedding weekly in hot water and dry it in a hot dryer.

If you are highly allergic to dust mites, consider getting rid of any wall-to-wall carpeting, and cleaning throw rugs regularly, the AAAAI advises.

Household pets

People are allergic to certain proteins found in the saliva, dead skin flakes, or urine of furry animals. All dogs and cats carry these proteins, the AAAAI says.

Your best bet is to keep your pet out of the bedroom and other rooms where you spend a lot of time.

You should also should sweep carpets regularly using a vacuum equipped with a HEPA filter, and consider getting rid of

any wall-to-wall carpeting.

Cockroaches

Cockroach droppings contain an allergen, so it is wise to block all cracks, crevices and windows where one of the pests might enter your home, the AAAAI says.

Similarly, fix and seal all leaky faucets and pipes to deny cockroaches the water they need to survive.

Cleanliness also is a bulwark against roaches. Keep food covered and wash all dishes after use, including pet food dishes. Vacuum and sweep the floor after meals, and use garbage cans with tight lids.

You should also wipe off your stove and other kitchen surfaces regularly, and clean under appliances where crumbs can gather.

Indoor mold

You can ward off indoor mold by repairing and sealing leaky roofs or pipes, and using a dehumidifier in damp basements. Just be sure to empty the water pan and clean units regularly to prevent mildew.

Any mold that’s already grown can be removed from hard surfaces using water, detergent and a five percent bleach solution.

Avoid laying carpet on concrete or damp floors, and avoid storing items in damp parts of their homes.

When to see a doctor

It’s essential to monitor your symptoms and know when to seek medical advice for indoor allergies. Here are some signs that indicate it may be time to see a doctor:

Symptoms Persist: If your symptoms persist despite taking over-the-counter allergy medications or implementing home remedies to reduce allergen exposure, it’s a good idea to seek medical advice. Severe Symptoms: Severe allergy symptoms such as persistent coughing, wheezing, difficulty breathing, or chest tightness require immediate medical attention. Impact on Daily Life: If your indoor allergies significantly impact your daily activities, work, or sleep, it’s time to consult a doctor for further evaluation and management. Allergy Testing: Consider seeing an allergist if you suspect specific indoor allergens are causing your symptoms. Allergy testing can help identify the triggers and guide targeted treatment. Medication Side Effects: If you experience adverse effects from allergy medications or find them ineffective, a doctor can recommend alternative treatments or adjustments to your current medication regimen. Persistent Sinus Infections: Chronic or recurrent sinus infections may be related to indoor allergies. A doctor can evaluate your symptoms and recommend appropriate treatment. Development of New Symptoms: If you develop new or worsening allergy symptoms, especially if they differ from your usual indoor allergy symptoms, it’s essential to seek medical advice for proper evaluation and diagnosis.

Remember that everyone’s allergy triggers and symptoms can vary, so it’s crucial to consult a healthcare professional for personalized advice and treatment tailored to your specific situation.