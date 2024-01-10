Connect with us

News

HBCU all-star football game allowed players to showcase talents in front of pro scouts

Published

aaron allen
Photo: Aaron Allen/Twitter

BY HBCU SPORTS

The HBCU Pigskin Showdown helps to provide professional exposure to some of the best college senior football players from Historically Black College and Universities around the nation.

And on Saturday, that was the case.

Alcorn State quarterback Aaron Allen led Team Godfather a 21-15 win over Team Gaither in what was an offensive MVP performance.

Miles College defensive back was named the Defensive MVP.

HBCU football players were selected and invited to the event by the Pigskin Showdown scouting staff with overall ratings and grades of each player involved.

Players participated in four pro-style practice sessions and game while being evaluated by professional football league scouts. Scouts, coaches, and executives from the NFL, CFL, XFL, and USFL were invited to attend the HBCU Pigskin Showdown.

