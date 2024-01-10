Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Editorial

Remembering Our Past, Redefining Our Present, Reaffirming Our Future: “The Teaching Our Own History”

Published

By Reverend Dr. RB Holmes, Jr., Chairman

Reverend Dr. RB Holmes, Jr., Chairman
Reverend Dr. RB Holmes, Jr., Chairman

“I’m for truth, no matter who tells it. I’m for justice, no matter who it is for or against. I’m a human being, first and foremost, and as such I’m for whoever and whatever benefits humanity as a whole.” – Malcolm X

We have launched a statewide task force in conjunction with the Florida General Baptist Convention, Inc., Reverend Dr. Carl Johnson, president, to demand that the governor of Florida and the State Department of Education, teach Black history accurately, factually and forthrightly. In the spirit of Dr. King, in the State of Florida, we organized a task force labeled, “Teaching Our Own History.”

Carter G. Woodson, the founder of Negro History Week, encouraged us to not sit idly by and allow this system to “mis”-educate Black people.

Our Task Force will present to the government, a comprehensive curriculum that correctly and effectively teaches Africa and African-American history to students in Florida’s public schools. Moreover, we will develop 40-plus “Freedom Schools” by 2025. We will not sit idly by and allow any governor, to erase the accurate teaching of Black history.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Objectives of “The Teaching Our Own History” Task Force are as follows:

  1. To encourage the accurate and unbiased teaching of African American history, culture, experiences and invaluable contributions in the state of Florida and this nation
  2. To develop strategies and solutions to support and strengthen public education in marginalized communities
  3. To develop and adequately support 40 Freedom Academies across the state of Florida
  4. To create significant after school programs for students in Title One schools in marginalized communities across the state of Florida, using an age appropriate African American History Curriculum to strengthen reading, writing and mathematics skills
  5. To create summer “Freedom Schools” to teach youth the importance of African Americans contributions, self-respect, personal responsibility, and African American contributions
  6. To empower and encourage the three private HBCUs in Florida to develop laboratory schools on their respective campuses by 2025
  7. To cultivate and create partnerships with foundations, businesses and philanthropists to support programs and events that consistently celebrate the contributions of African American history, culture, literature, faith and heritage

We all must redouble our efforts to fight for social justice, voting rights, civil rights, diversity, equity and inclusion. The dismantling of programs of diversity, equity and inclusion are shameful and insulting.

Over the next several weeks, selected members of “The Teaching Our Own History” Task Force will publish articles for dissemination through The National Black Press, addressing the critical components for teaching our own history. I encourage our readers to enthusiastically engage in meaningful discussions in their various constituent groups and organizations as we speak “truth to power.”

Rev. Dr. RB Holmes Jr. is chairman of the Remembering Our Past…Redefining Our Present…Reaffirming Our Future: “The Teaching of Our Own History” Task Force.

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

breast-cancer-screening breast-cancer-screening

NNPA Stories

Task Force Recommends Breast Cancer Screening Should Begin at Age 40

According to a new draft recommendation statement, the US Preventive Services Task Force proposes that women with an average risk for breast cancer begin...

May 14, 2023
Task Force members Task Force members

Finance

Reparations: Experts Compute Hundreds of Billions Owed to Black Californians

The experts use the Black non-Hispanic Californian category because they didn’t have a U.S. Census count available for Black Californians who can trace their...

April 5, 2023
human trafficking human trafficking

NNPA Stories

Holiday Season Routinely Sees Rise in Human Trafficking

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Childwelfare.com says the legal definition of trafficking involves “the exploitation of people through force, coercion, threat, and deception and includes human...

November 28, 2022
Reparations Expert Team to Determine Compensation Reparations Expert Team to Determine Compensation

News

Reparations Expert Team to Determine Compensation

By Antonio Ray HarveyCalifornia Black Media A day after the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans decided who would...

April 29, 2022
Advertisement