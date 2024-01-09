December 3, 1934 — December 31, 2023

Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, a trailblazing leader and passionate advocate for the rights of all, passed away on December 31, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. Born on December 3, 1934, Congresswoman Johnson‘s life was marked by extraordinary achievements and a steadfast commitment to public service, making her an inspiring figure to many.

Throughout her distinguished career, Congresswoman Johnson shattered numerous glass ceilings and paved the way for future generations. She made history as the first African American and first female to chair the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, solidifying her legacy as a champion of innovation and progress. Her leadership extended beyond committee work, as she served in congressional leadership as Senior Democratic Deputy Whip. Additionally, Congresswoman Johnson held the esteemed position of Dean of the Texas Congressional Delegation.

Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson embarked on a groundbreaking journey in healthcare. As the first female African American Chief Psychiatric Nurse at the VA Hospital in Dallas, she demonstrated her unwavering dedication to caring for others. Her passion for healthcare advocacy led her to become the first Registered Nurse elected to the Texas State House in 1972, the Texas Senate in 1986, and the U.S. Congress in 1993.

A charismatic and compassionate leader, Congresswoman Johnson built bridges wherever she went. Her remarkable achievements earned her recognition as the highest-ranking Texan on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Furthermore, she served as Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, leaving an indelible mark on issues affecting communities of color across America.

Beyond her distinguished professional life, Congresswoman Johnson cherished her role as a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She leaves behind her beloved son Dawrence Kirk Johnson Sr., daughter-in-law Sondra Johnson, sister Sallye Ruth Johnson Moore, and grandsons Dawrence Johnson II, David Edward Johnson, and James Lacy Johnson. Their memories will forever be filled with love and admiration for her.

In honoring the life and legacy of Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, a series of events will take place to commemorate her exceptional contributions. The first event, a Public viewing, will be held at the Hall of State in The State Fair of Texas in Dallas on January 8, 2024, from 10:00AM to 3:00 PM. This will allow friends, supporters, and admirers to pay their respects to the esteemed congresswoman.

Later that day, a Wake Service will take place at Concord Church in Dallas, located at 6808 Pastor Bailey Drive. From 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM, attendees will gather to remember Congresswoman Johnson’s life and offer prayers and solace during this difficult time.

On January 9, 2024, a Funeral Service will be held at Concord Church beginning at 10:00 AM. This solemn occasion will provide an opportunity for family members, friends, and colleagues to come together to celebrate the remarkable life of a woman who has left an undeniable impact on our society.

The final event in remembrance of Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson will be a Graveside Service held at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin on January 10, 2024 at 2:00 PM . This service will serve as a poignant farewell where she will be laid to rest among other distinguished Texans. The cemetery is situated at 909 Navasota Street in Austin.

Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson’s immense contributions to our nation’s progress and her unwavering commitment to public service have left an indelible mark on our hearts and minds. Her tireless efforts as a leader and advocate have made the world a better place for countless individuals. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come as we carry forward the torch she so brilliantly lit.

In this time of grief and reflection, let us remember her with gratitude for all she accomplished and cherish the impact she made. May her soul rest in eternal peace, and may her memory forever be a blessing to us all.

