Black Business: FOM

Fan Of Me was created to build self-love and self-confidence in our customers through clothing. You will find the style that fits you best. FOM carries Lifestyle shorts “Hello my name is HER” FullZip Hoodie and “Hello my name is HIM” FullZip Hoodie. “The ‘FREE WUNNA’ Tee design came about after Leonard Gant got the news Gunna had been arrested solely because he was associated with YSL. He wants to bring awareness to what’s going on in Atlanta with rappers. Visit the website to shop and sign up for their emails and receive 10% off your first order.

